LAS VEGAS — Nexus 2018 wrapped on January 31 and saw hundreds of industry pros networking, learning, and checking out the latest releases from top industry manufacturers. Below you’ll find the NEXUS 2018 recap, and below that you’ll find a carousel of images from the event.

Hosted by the Aramsco, Interlink Supply, and Safety Express teams, the three-day event offered more than a 100 exhibitors giving demos of new products and offering insights into best practices and giving tips. Attendees also were able to pick up two IICRC continuing education credits or 16 RIA continuing education hours by attending seminars.

Some highlights from the show:

Harvey Cohen gave seminar attendees legal advice for dealing with insurance agents including assignment of benefits and legal contract issues.

Jake Thomas from Xactimate gave seminar attendees advanced techniques to help make work faster and more efficient.

Jim Pemberton moderated a discussion with reps from some of the top tool makers about new tools for improving results and new tools on the horizon.

John Carter from Clean Trust explained secrets to making “any stain or discoloration disappear.”

Some of the biggest names in the carpet cleaning and restoration industry were on the scene, exhibiting and demonstrating products. Exhibitors included: Concrobium, FLIR Systems, Mytee Produts, Next Gear Solutions, OdoroX, Phoenix Restoration, ProTeam, International Ozone Technologies, KleenRite, Legend Brands, Xactware, Violand Management Associates, Vaportek, Tramex, and many more.