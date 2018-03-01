OXFORD, MS — DASH developer Next Gear Solutions has officially acquired Moisture Mapper International, the restoration industry platform for documenting and communicating the water mitigation process, according to a press release.

Moisture Mapper will now fall under the Next Gear Solution product suite, which includes DASH, MICA DryTrack, and Luxor CRM. Next Gear Solutions looks to accelerate services and ease of use for its users, including more than 4,000 restoration contractors. This is Next Gear’s fourth acquisition since 2016.

“Next Gear Solutions is all about simplifying the lives of contractors. Restoration contractors are being asked to shoulder more of the administrative burden in the claim process and are expected to do it from the job site,” Next Gear Solutions CEO Garret Gray said in the release. “The future we envision is one of tighter integration across applications and less double-entry leading to more efficient workflows and a better experience for all involved in a claim.”

The Moisture Mapper team will stay on with Next Gear Solutions, including Moisture Mapper President John North, who now will serve as the Next Gear vice president of network development.

“I am very excited to join the Next Gear team and consolidate our efforts toward the best-in-class field documentation product,” North said. “I am confident that putting these teams and these products together under one umbrella will change the mitigation industry for the better.”