POWAY, CA — Mytee Products, manufacturer of carpet cleaning, facility maintenance, and automotive industry equipment, recently announced the new 8400P Air Lite Upholstery Tool, according to a press release.

The new upholstery tool features a clear top head so you can see dirt and grime being extracted and know when carpet and upholstery are truly clean. The Air Lite Upholstery Tool also features a new comfort-grip spray lever to help reduce operator strain.

The tool’s most significant feature is its unique glide with four-inch Positive Ventilation, which delivers faster drying times and allows for smooth back and forth cleaning. This Positive Ventilation feature is new to the industry and is available exclusively from Mytee.

“[If it’s time to] upgrade your stainless-steel upholstery tool,” the company said in the release. “Mytee has combined comfort and performance to bring you a lightweight, yet durable cleaning tool.”

The new 8400P Air Lite Upholstery Tool retails for $115. More information on this and other Mytee products can be found at www.mytee.com or by calling 877-469-8331.