NEW JERSEY — Mastertech Franchise Systems has officially launched, with the goal to make mold, bio-hazard, hoarding and water damage franchises more affordable to those looking to enter the industry.

Although Mastertech has officially offered franchises since 2013, they haven’t made their offering public, until now.

The company, which focuses heavily on mold remediation, environmental cleaning and air quality testing, has experienced rapid growth as a result of their industry-specific marketing, sales, and operations training systems that were developed for their current office locations.

Company founder Tom Duff researched what other industry franchises offer and spoke with several franchise owners from some of the bigger companies. “I wanted to know what the big guys were doing, good and bad, and I wanted to do more for our franchisees. I also wanted to make it more affordable,” he said. Duff realized that franchisees were consistently asking for more support with marketing and sales. “Operations is relatively easy, and although we provide all aspects of operations training, we focus more on teaching franchisees how to get the phones to ring consistently, and close the majority of their estimates.”

Mastertech Environmental’s client services include mold remediation, mold testing and inspections, crime and death scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup, water damage mitigation, and asbestos and lead abatement. Each of the high-demand services has grown in popularity across the United States and Canada in part due to the internet and national media coverage.

Duff notes that the company’s goal is two-fold. 1. Ensuring that each and every franchisee receives the highest quality of training and ongoing support. 2. Making that service affordable to the average person or company who is looking to get into this industry.

“My goal isn’t, and never has been, to sell as many franchises as possible,” Duff said. “What we’re focused on is finding the right type of people, the people that genuinely care about helping people… people who only want to do the job right the first time. When I consider a new franchisee, I want to know that they’re in this for the right reasons. That’s why we make our offering as affordable as possible. We’d rather they focus on growing their business and providing quality services to their clients than worry about exorbitant franchise fees.”

Duff notes that they take franchisee ethics and morals as seriously as work performance. “We’re very critical about how a franchise owner represents our brand and how they’re treating their clients. We recently shut down a franchise location despite not having a replacement available, because they weren’t doing the right things by their clients.”

Joe Keller of Water Extraction Team in Cleveland Ohio recently joined the Mastertech family. His company, WET, has done water and fire damage mitigation for years but they wanted to add high quality mold and bio remediation to their service offerings. “We saw that Mastertech had a powerful brand and learned that their marketing, sales and operations training was second to none. We’ve gone through lots of training over the years, but the Mastertech system puts it all together in an easy to follow package.”

Mastertech Environmental has been featured on HGTV and DIY Networks for nearly five years on the show ‘Rescue my Renovation’. The show, which focuses on fixing bad contracting jobs and going after bad contractors, contacted Mastertech when they discovered a mold remediation job was completed properly in a hurricane-damaged home in New Jersey.

After the success of the first episode, the producers decided that Mastertech would be their go-to company for all mold, water, hoarding, or bio related problems. “The national exposure from the show certainly helps, and we get calls from all over the Country. Right now, we have lots of large, available territories to hopefully fill that void.”

For more information about Mastertech Franchise Systems, call 800-559-5338 or email: tom@mastertechfranchise.com.