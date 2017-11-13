BLACKWOOD, NJ — Mastertech Franchise System founders, Tom Duff and Eric Green, have made strategic additions to their service locations by adding three new franchise locations along the East Coast. Mastertech’s newest franchisees are in Brevard County, Florida, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Duff noted, “Each of our new franchise owners already had varying degrees of industry experience and wanted to take their mold and bio remediation services to the next level.”

The franchise owners, along with technicians and support staff from each company, attended Mastertech’s CORE training in New Jersey. Their classes included intensive marketing, sales and estimating strategies, business management and budgeting, and hands-on remediation experience. Technicians took part in real-world mold remediations alongside Mastertech project managers and remediation technicians.

“They suited up, used our products and equipment, and learned mold remediation the Mastertech way.” Duff says.

Although Mastertech has officially offered franchises since 2013, it hasn’t made its offering public until recently. The company, which focuses heavily on mold remediation, environmental cleaning, and air quality testing reports rapid growth due to its “industry-specific marketing, sales, and operations systems developed for its current office locations.”

Mastertech’s client services include mold remediation, mold testing and inspections, crime and death scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup, water damage mitigation, and asbestos and lead abatement. Due to changes in building materials and construction techniques and a better understanding of the dangers of poor indoor air quality, demand for these services has grown across the United States.

“Our goal isn’t, and never has been, to sell as many franchises as possible,” Duff said. “What we’re focused on is finding the right type of people, the people that genuinely care about helping people — people who only want to do the job right the first time. When I consider a new franchisee, I want to know that they’re in this for the right reasons. That’s why we make our offering as affordable as possible. We’d rather they focus on growing their business and providing quality services to their clients than worry about exorbitant franchise fees.”

