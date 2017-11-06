MUKILTEO, WA — Mason Tomaino has been named western region sales manager for HydraMaster, according to HydraMaster VP of Sales Bruce Daw.

“I am so stoked to join the HydraMaster family. I have been selling their equipment for years, and my relationship with their team is one of the main reasons I determined now was the right time for this transition,” Tomaino said in a release.

Tomaino has a long history of serving professional cleaning and restoration professionals by matching the perfect equipment to their needs while also providing value-added services to help grow and support their business. He most recently served as a regional truckmount sales manager for the largest distributor in the cleaning and restoration industry. Prior to that Tomaino served as a truckmount salesperson and store manager for another leading industry distributor in Texas.

Tomaino grew up in the cleaning business. In Southern California, he helped build his family business to a seven-truck cleaning and restoration operation prior to the sale of the company. He also founded one of the industry’s largest Facebook/social media groups — Mason’s Network with over 7,000 members. The Mason’s Network platform will continue in its present structure.

“We are very excited to have Mason join our team,” Daw said. “We are confident he will continue to provide superior service and support to our distributors as well as being a huge contributor to the success of every cleaning and restoration company who invests in a HydraMaster Truckmount.”

Mason will continue to work out of his Austin, Texas, base where he and his wife Sheila have made the Lone Star State home.