Lignomat USA

Lignomat is the leader in moisture measuring and monitoring. Many years of Development and research have enabled us to produce accurate and reliable moisture meters. We have developed unique measuring technologies, which are only available from Lignomat.

Lignomat moisture meters come with a 2-year warranty. Performance, quality, user friendly design and competitive prices have given Lignomat a good reputation among the Industry.

Anyone needing a versatile, accurate meter will appreciate the multi-function Ligno-VersaTec and its absolute reliability for many years of usage.

With the Ligno-VersaTec, you can select the right measuring mode and the right accessories for the job on hand. This could be tracking moisture problems with the pin electrode or measuring humidity in a crawl space with the precision RH Bluepeg Probe. Floor inspectors could be checking a cupped floor using the pinless mode. Pinless Search and Compare Mode could be used for tracking moisture problems after water damage.

Pin and pinless side by side

Areas of high and low moisture levels can be easily identified in pinless mode. The selectable measuring depth ¼-inch and ¾-inch allows comparing moisture close to the surface and deeper down. Once a problem area is detected, a pin electrode can be used for further investigation.

Accurate when necessary

The Ligno-VersaTec can be used for rough estimates of high or low moisture levels, but the meter also can provide precise measurements in pin, piness and RH mode:

One meter for all your needs. Various Electrodes with Pins are available up to 7-inches deep.

1 – Pinless:You can use the Ligno-VersaTec by itse lf as a dual-depth pinless meter with selectable measuring depth ¾-inch and ¼-inch. Reference scales plus 150 individual corrections for wood, bamboo and drywall are built-in. The pinless mode of the Ligno-VersaTec has all the features of the Ligno-Scanner SDM.

2 – Use as a Thermo-Hygrometer:Connect fast -responding, precision RH BluePeg Probe with Adapter RH to the Ligno-Versatec or add extension cable to measure hard-to-reach areas. The meter indicates ambient temperature, relative humidity, GPP and Dew Point.

3 – Use as a Concrete Meter:Add RH cabl es, sleeves and the removable RH probes to the Ligno-VersaTec for testing concrete. The Lignomat system complies to ASTM F2170. For qualitative measurements pin and pinless mode can be used on the setting for concrete.

4 – Use as a Pin Meter: Ad d the slide hammer electrode E12, when pinless, non-invasive measurements are not deep enough. Teflon-coated pins are available up to 2-inches deep. In pin mode, the Ligno-VersaTec comes with a wide measuring range (5-99 percent), 150 corrections for different domestic and tropical wood species, different types of bamboo and a wide scale for drywall and gypsum (0.1-22 percent) plus a reference scale for building materials.

5 – Reach Moisture, where it hides:The electrode E14V is the tool used in constructi on and restoration. The slim design allows for checking moisture in corners, behind moldings and other hard to reach places. The handle can be elongated by a standard broomstick to easier reach high up or down low. Adding EL pins allows up to 7-inch deep measurements.

