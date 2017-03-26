BURLINGTON, WA — Legend Brands and Next Gear Solutions established a partnership centered on the use of DryTrack field documentation software in the cleaning and restoration industry, according to a press release. Through this partnership, DryTrack will replace the Legend Brand-manged Dri-Plan software platform.

“DryTrack shares the original vision for Dri-Plan — the interface and field data collection system is focused on the needs of the technician,” Legend Brands Technical Director and Cleanfax contributor Brandon Burton said in the release. “We are excited about this new direction as Next Gear and their range of software solutions represent the same quality and contractor-focused features that we build into our products here at Legend Brands. It’s a great fit.”

Legend Brands will also integrate DryTrack into hands-on Restoration Sciences Academy (RSA) training classes, allowing students to understand and use digital documentation while restoring an actual water damage.

“As the leader in restoration education, Legend Brands provides Next Gear Solutions with the best platform and partnership to reach this industry with contractor-focused solutions in its RSA classes,” added Garret Gray, CEO of Next Gear Solutions. “By equipping contractors with world-class training, supported by industry-leading technology, we believe that this collaboration will be very positive for the restoration industry.”

RSA is a part of Legend Brands, which combines over 185 years of experience in providing equipment, accessories and chemicals for professional cleaning, facility maintenance, portable environmental control, and water and fire damage restoration and remediation. Next Gear Solutions aims to address the lack of job and workflow management software solutions in the restoration industry with their software suite.