AUSTIN, TX — Lee King, chief operating officer of AFTERDISASTER based in North Carolina, has been named the new president of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) for 2018-2019.

The announcement was made during the RIA International Restoration Convention + Industry Expo February 15 in Austin, Texas. King was previously first vice president of the association.

King has had a long career in the restoration industry. He founded and was president of AFTERDISASTER from 1992 to 2016, when he moved to COO. Before that, he was president and CEO of his own construction company. He holds multiple certifications including Certified Master Restorer, Senior Carpet Inspector, Journeyman Water Damage Restoration Technician, and Master Fire and Smoke Damage Restorer, among many others. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

King’s company specializes in multiple restoration services — water damage, fire and smoke damage, and mold damage — for residential, commercial, institutional, and government buildings nationwide.

President of the RIA is a prestigious leadership role within the industry. King will take over for Chuck Violand, principal of Violand Management Associates and a frequent Cleanfax contributor, who is the outgoing president of the organization.

Lee King can be reached via email at lee.king@afterdisaster.com.

For a recap of the RIA show with images, visit our RIA Convention and Industry Expo Post-Show Report.