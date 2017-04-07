PALM SPRINGS, CA – Long-time industry vet and activist Ken Larsen is the Restoration Industry Association’s choice for the coveted Martin L. King Award.

The Martin L. King Award is presented to individuals who are recognized for their extraordinary service and dedication to restoration.

The announcement was made at the RIA’s Awards Banquet and Celebration at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Larsen, CR, WLS, CMP, has 40 years of experience as a restoration contractor, working with the manufacturing segment of the industry and – close to his heart – has spent many years as a devout supporter of the RIA and a defender of the rights of restorers globally.

As many commented during the evening , Larsen is admired for his passion to make positive change in the restoration industry.