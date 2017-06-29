LAS VEGAS — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) recently opened the nomination period for the Cy Gantt Award, which recognizes industry special contributions, and the Keith Williams Award, which recognizes technical contribution within the industries, according to a press release.

The deadline for nominations for both awards is Aug. 15 and winners will be announced during the IICRC’s instructor recognition banquet scheduled for October 13 in Vancouver, WA.

The annual Cy Gantt Award was named for the late IICRC Honorary Board of Directors member known for his devotion to the industries the organization serves. Each year a special plaque is presented to “an individual who exemplifies long-term outstanding service to the inspection, cleaning, and/or restoration industry,” The recipient also is recognized in the IICRC’s newsletter and his or her known is engraved on the award’s permanent plaque at the IICRC Global Resource Center in Las Vegas.

The Keith Williams Award, named for the industry pioneer who volunteered his time and technical abilities to the organization for years, annually recognizes one person’s “significant technical contribution to the advancement of the science of inspection, cleaning and restoration.” The winner will also be recognized in the IICRC newsletter and will receive a commemorative plaque.

“These awards honor some of the brightest minds in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries,” IICRC Chairman Pete Duncanson said in the release. “Each year we look forward to meeting a new batch of nominees who undoubtedly represent the future of the industry.”

To submit a nomination, visit www.surveymonkey.com/ r/IICRCAwards17.

For more information about the IICRC, visit www.iicrc.org. For more information about the Cy Gantt and Keith Williams Awards, contact Jennifer Petersen at jpetersen@mulberrymc.com.