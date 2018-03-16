kbs acquires emmaculate reflections

OCEANSIDE, CA — March 15, 2018 — Kellermeyer Bergensons Services LLC (KBS) recently completed the acquisition of independently owned contract cleaning/ facility support service provider Emmaculate Reflections, according to a press release.

KBS, a well-known technology-enabled, integrated interior and exterior property services to commercial, industrial, retail, grocery, and multi-site customers in North America, will absorb Emmaculate Reflections as a division of the company, though it will retain its brand. According to KBS CEO and co-founder Mark Minasian, the acquisition is a strategic move to take part in the expanding, already-large restaurant sector.

“Emmaculate has codified a scalable and repeatable process for ensuring high standards day in and day out across their more than 1,000 customer locations, and they’ve done it successfully for over 20 year,” Minasian said in the release. “They service some of the best known and operated chains in North America. Their operating discipline and persistence resonated with us, and combining Emmaculate’s end market expertise with our scale, IT and resources is very exciting.”

The combined services of the two companies will provide “large-scale” clients better services across multiple regions.

Emmaculate co-founders Jerry Donath and Lenny Feinstein will remain in place, running day-to-day business. “But now we have the full backing of KBS and their resources, which means we can say ‘yes’ to customers in new markets when and where they need us. That’s great for our customers, our people and our newly combined company,”

“I’ve had the opportunity to get to know the founders over the past two years, and the passion and commitment they show toward their customers and people hit home and is culturally aligned with who we are at KBS,” Minasian added of the importance of maintaining Emmaculate Reflections staff. “Jerry Donath, Lenny Feinstein, and Bob Fiestal have toiled for decades building this outstanding service brand and, in the process, built a culture that puts customer satisfaction first while always taking great care of their people. We warmly welcome the Emmaculate team aboard.”

Emmaculate Reflections provides janitorial services for restaurants and other food service establishments, as well as hotel and country club cleaning services. Other cleaning services include pressure cleaning, carpet cleaning, specialized floor cleaning, stainless cleaning, hood and filter cleaning, event staffing, and dusting programs.

“We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Mark and his team at KBS,” Lenny Feinstein, Emmaculate Reflections co-founder Lenny Feinstein. “This merger is a great moment for our business because it creates more service and geographic options for our customers and more opportunity for our people.”

This is KBS’ fifth acquisition in the last year as part of an initiative planned three years ago.

“In every instance, KBS has transacted with best-in-class operators in their respective service lines and end markets, and Emmaculate clearly meets those high standards,” said Hoon Cho, managing director of GI Partners and majority owner of KBS, “We are very happy to welcome Jerry, Lenny and their team. We look forward to another smooth integration, putting the power of the KBS platform together with this fine brand. We congratulate the KBS and Emmaculate teams on this terrific new venture.”