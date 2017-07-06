NORTHBROOK, IL — The July 2017 Cleanfax issue is on the way and, as usual, is jam-packed with issues essential to the disaster restoration and carpet cleaning industry.

The July 2017 Cleanfax features article topics ranging from how to decide if diversifying into hard floor cleaning is right for your company to a look at the green cleaning landscape under the new administration. Other articles include:

The 2017 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report | Explore statistics from confirmed restoration pros, who gave info on how they run their businesses so that you can better run yours.

5 Ways to Optimize Your ‘Google My Business’ Page | Bring in more business with a five-minute page update.

Power Vacuuming | Add a big revenue boast with little effort with this simplified version of upholstery cleaning.

Relaxing into the Grave | Becoming the traditional boss, sitting in your office while your employees do the heavy lifting, is most owners’ ultimate goal, but the change can be dangerous if you don’t recognize and respond to the risks.

Sociology 000 | The most important college course for business success is Sociology 000. Believe it or fail.

Nice Guys | As much as you want to, you can’t always be just a “nice guy” when you’re the boss. No matter what, you must be able to make tough decisions when they’re needed.

