UNION CITY, CA – Jon-Don has announced that it has opened a new warehouse distribution and shipping center in Union City, CA.

The 12th and newest location will serve as a strategic shipping point for the distributor, allowing Jon-Don to offer faster product delivery, reduced freight costs, and improved service to customers in the West and Southwest. In particular, the entire state of California is now within a 1-day delivery area, allowing those in the Golden State to enjoy expedited shipping at significantly reduced costs.

“Many of our customers work in industries where time is of the essence, and fast product delivery is more than just a cool perk, it’s critical to their business operations,” said John Paolella, president of Jon-Don. “With same-day shipping and a 1-day delivery area, our California customers can order today and get the products they need delivered to their doorstep tomorrow.”

Local customers in need of products even faster can visit the facility to pick up their orders right away. The new facility is located at Alvarado Business Park, Building N, 30461 Whipple Rd., in Union City, CA.

About Jon-Don

Jon-Don is a leading distributor in a $23 billion industry. From education and marketing materials to equipment and chemicals, Jon-Don has an extensive product and service offering for independent contractors and in-house service providers across a wide range of industries, including fire and water restoration, mold remediation, lead abatement, professional carpet cleaning, building maintenance/janitorial services, and concrete surface prep and polishing. Since 1978, Jon-Don has strategically expanded its distribution centers and stores to better serve its customers nationwide.

For more information about Jon-Don, call (800) 556-6366 or visit www.jondon.com.