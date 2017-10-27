BOISE, ID — Vacuum manufacturer ProTeam has named Jim Elliott its Midwest/mountain states regional sales manager, according to a press release.

Jim Elliott brings 27 years of industry sales experience to the management of three sales agencies and all ProTeam business in the states of Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, and Idaho.

“Jim Elliott possesses many qualities that we value at ProTeam,” said Vice President of Sales Rich Steinberg. “His extensive experience in sales and customer care will be a valuable asset to us, our sales partners, and end-users. We are glad to welcome him to our team.”

Elliott is an executive sales leader with domestic and global experience. In 1989, he joined a distributor in Fort Myers, Florida, as a general manager and was instrumental in building significant market share and success in southwest Florida. In 1994, he moved back to Denver and joined Bio-Tech Maintenance Products until he was recruited to start up the Denver distribution operations for WAXIE Sanitary Supply. In May 2000, the Denver division opened, and Elliott established their presence in the Colorado markets and helped them gain a significant foothold, serving as general manager. In 2008, he joined Kärcher North American as National Account Manager, working with the largest consumer retail organizations in the United States and globally.

“I am excited to join ProTeam, a first-class brand with an industry-leading reputation,” Jim Elliott said in the release. “I am looking forward to representing the legacy of innovation and continuing to focus on cleaning for health. My sincere interest is to help professionals improve the environment in which we all work, study, or play every day. ProTeam is a perfect fit to accomplish my goal.”

ProTeam provides innovative and ergonomic equipment and was creator of the original lightweight backpack vacuum.