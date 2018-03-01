NORTHBROOK, IL — While February has come and gone, the January/ February 2018 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night in the new year or any year.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from January/ February 2018 Cleanfax issue include:
- The 2018 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review
By Jeff Cross
The 2018 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review is about success. Lessons learned. Obstacles overcome. Challenges tackled. Take a few minutes to read and learn what you can do to make your own company a success story.
- Protectors for Oleophilic Fibers
by Tom Forsythe
Cleaners must focus on serving customers. This article explains why protecting fibers is one way to do just that.
- The Basics of High-Pressure Cleaning
By Jessika James
From gum removal and mobile vehicle cleaning services to exterior masonry cleaning, this article looks at how high-pressure cleaning services can bring in additional profits.
- The Production Day Sheet
By Steve Toburen
Giving your techs an outline for each day makes life easier for you and your staff and creates customer cheerleaders. See how in this informative article.
- Company Image Is Power
By Steve Marsh
A company’s non-verbal message signals to customers the quality of service to be delivered. What does your message say about you?
- Fill Your Sales Pipeline
By Kari Dybdahl
Stand out to commercial property owners and managers with an emergency response plan. Learn how in this article.
- Pulpits: The Daily Influence of Organizational Leaders
By Chuck Violand
As company leader, what you say and do matters and will be remembered for years to come. Use the position wisely.
- The Success Secret Sauce
By Cliff Cole and Ken Kahtava
The recipe for growth is in the systems your restoration company must implement. Develop your own system with this special article.
- Moisture Hunting and the Modern Restorer
By Jeff Cross
Don’t blindly stumble around when assessing water losses. Explore the benefits of moisture meters and thermal imaging tools in this technical bulletin.
Also, read the Foreword to the January/ February 2018 Cleanfax by Executive Editor Jeff Cross in which he explains why it’s important to carefully craft your messages for customers on social media. He says, “Use your favorite social sites as individual tools with unique messages. You want your customers to look forward to seeing your content.”
You can also read the digital magazine in full.
