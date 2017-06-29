NORTHBROOK, IL — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, recently announced its panelists for the State of the Economy panel discussion taking place during the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 Trade Show and ISSA Convention, September 11-14, in Las Vegas, NV: political minds Brian Beaulieu, Jim Messina, Karl Rove, and moderator Frank Luntz.

“The expert panelists are guaranteed to provide a lively, insightful, thought-provoking—and possibly controversial—discussion” the association said in a release. “Since the event is live and involves various personalities, there’s no telling what to expect, except that this phenomenal panel is just another reason to stay through ThurSTAY!”

The State of the Economy panelists will participate in an hour-long discussion that starts at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 14.

“I can’t imagine finding a more qualified group of political minds to participate in this panel than these four gentlemen,” added Cleaning Management Institute Training Development Specialist Lucas Wendt. “Their unmatched experience, knowledge, and passion for political affairs will drive this discussion and guarantee an informative, can’t-miss event.”

Brian Beaulieu. For 35 years and in seven different countries, Brian Beaulieu has been delivering seminars and workshops to business owners and executives. He is a consultant to many organizations, providing a domestic and global perspective on how to forecast, plan, and increase profits based on business cycle trend analysis. Co-authoring three books, Prosperity in the Age of Decline, Make Your Move, and But I Want It, Beaulieu frequently has his opinions aired by a huge variety of credible and prestigious news sources, including Forbes, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal.

Jim Messina. After running a successful re-election campaign for former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2012, Messina received the Campaign Strategist of the Year Award from The American Association of Political Consultants for his efforts and unprecedented integration of technology into his strategy. Before his role as U.S. deputy chief of staff to Obama, 2009-11, he served as chief of staff to U.S. senators Max Baucus and Byron Dorgan and U.S. Representative Carolyn McCarthy. In 2013, he founded the Messina Group, a firm that provides strategic consulting to businesses, advocacy groups, and political campaigns. He also currently serves on various technology companies’ board of directors and advisory boards, including Google’s Advanced Technologies.

Karl Rove. While serving former U.S. President George W. Bush from 2000-07 as a senior advisor and as U.S. deputy chief of staff from 2004-07, Rove filled a wide variety of roles for the former president, including overseeing the offices of Strategic Initiatives, Political Affairs, Public Liaison, and Intergovernmental Affairs. Largely considered one of the best political minds of this time, he appears on several television shows and writes a weekly op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. He is also the author of two books, The Triumph of William McKinley: Why the Election of 1886 Still Matters and the New York Times best seller Courage and Consequence.

Frank Luntz (moderator). The prestigious communications expert Frank Luntz has worked for more than 50 Fortune 500 companies throughout his career and advised or otherwise participated in every British election since 1997. Named one of Time magazine’s most promising leaders under 40, he finished 87th in Time’s list of the most influential people in the world and was named one of the top four research minds by Business Week. Luntz has served as a news-analyst for CBS for the past four-years, specializing in corporate crisis communications and politics. He also frequents MSNBC, and his reoccurring segment “100 Days, 1000 Voices” received an Emmy in 2001.

To learn more about the ISSA State of the Economy panelists, visit www.issa.com/keynote. Or learn more about ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America at www.issa.com/show.