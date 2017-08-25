NORTHBROOK, IL — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, is now accepting ISS Convention 2018 and ISSA/INTERCLEAN 2018 speaker proposals for the event, which is scheduled for October 29 – November 1 in Dallas.

The deadline for submitting ISSA/INTERCLEAN 2018 speaker proposals for presentations is October 20, 2017, and notifications of accepted proposals will be announced by January 1, 2018. Speaker proposals must be submitted through the ISSA website to be considered.

To submit a speaker proposal for the 2018 event, visit www.issa.com/speaker2018.

The award-winning ISSA/INTERCLEAN family of exhibitions brings together executives from all segments of the cleaning industry to do business and share information to better manage distribution and building services companies, and facility management departments. ISSA and its trade show partner, RAI Amsterdam, produce ISSA/INTERCLEAN shows around the world as well as more than 60 educational seminars and networking opportunities in conjunction with ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America.

With more than 7,000 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line.

For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com.