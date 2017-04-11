NORTHBROOK, IL — ISSA is now accepting entries for the ISSA Innovation Award Program, which offers exhibitors at ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America a product launch platform and industry professionals the chance to vote on the most innovative new products, according to a press release.

Now in its 11th year, the ISSA Innovation Award Program features top new options from top manufacturers and suppliers from the cleaning industry from five categories:

Cleaning agents,

Dispensers,

Equipment,

Services and technology,

Supplies and accessories.

This year’s ISSA Innovation Award Program includes a premium entry package for exhibitors who wish to have their product highlighted during the ISSA-TV live show floor tour as well as three months of exposure across ISSA channels prior to the show.

Entries will be on display online at www.issa.com and in the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 ISSA Innovation Showcase booth for cleaning-industry distributors, BSCs, residential cleaning contractors, in-house service providers and others in the cleaning industry to vote on. Eleven winners will be named, with five awards given based on online votes, five awards given based on show votes, and one overall award winner based on a combination of votes and expert judge review.

Online voting will begin July 10, and on-site voting at ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America will be available September 12-14.

“ISSA is proud to continue our tradition in advancing clean and driving innovation,” ISSA Digital Media Director Lou Centrella said in the release. “We look forward to another successful year and to see the industry showcase its top innovations.”

ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 is slated for September 11-14 in Las Vegas.

For more information and to enter your product and/or service, visit www.issa.com/innovation.