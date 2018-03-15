Northbrook, IL — March 14, 2018 — Cleanfax parent organization, ISSA, recently announced its new trade show in combination with Trade Press Media Group, which is aimed specifically at the commercial cleaning industry. The new Clean Buildings Expo (CBE) will premiere March 26-27, 2019, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD.

The joint event will be geared specifically towards cleaning product and equipment end users and looks to provide the building-filled Northeast and Mid-Atlantic with education and product information to facilitate workflow. CBE feature more than 25 educational sessions on operations, staffing, management, technologies and more.

“ISSA’s strong relationship with cleaning equipment and technology suppliers and the success of our annual North America and other worldwide trade shows will encourage a wide variety of exhibitors to participate in this exciting new expo,” ISSA Executive Director John Barrett said in a release. “Exhibiting companies will include manufacturers, leading industry suppliers of floor and carpet cleaning equipment, chemicals, restroom supplies, and green cleaning products as well as leading providers of cleaning and facility-maintenance services. CBE promises to be a very synergistic event.”

Estimates expect upwards of 1.200 healthcare, education, government, and hospitality facility decision makers in addition to BSCs at the two-day event.

“There is an unserved need in the commercial cleaning industry in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic area, and this event closes that gap,” Jeff Schenk, CEO and president of Trade Press Media Group, added in the release. “The location and timing of the show will appeal to many significant buyers.”

“Education, training, and certification are the lifeblood of the industry,” ISSA Education, Training, Certification & Standards Director Brant Insero, said. “Proper training and valid certifications can empower your staff to learn, grow, succeed, and invest in the growth of other industry professionals. ISSA and Trade Press are committed to elevating the standards of professionalism in the cleaning and maintenance industry, and the education sessions at CBE will deliver on that commitment.”

The event will also co-locate with the annual National Facilities Management & Technology Show in Baltimore.

For more information about next year’s CBE, visit www.CleanBuildingsExpo.com.