NORTHBROOK, IL — The memberships of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and the Association of Residential Cleaning Services International (ARCSI) voted to approve the resolution to merge on November 7, 2016, according to a press release.

As approved by the memberships, the merger becomes effective January 1, 2017, and ARCSI will be officially known as “ARCSI, A Division of ISSA.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about this merger and the benefits, resources and power it will bring to our membership,” says ARCSI CEO, Ernie Hartong. “Drawing on ISSA’s resources, we will be able to grow our membership and provide wider options for education programming. We are also poised to drive the message to consumers of the benefits of using a professional residential cleaning company and, with the support of ISSA, we can bring that to fruition.”

Under terms of the agreement, ARCSI members will retain their ARCSI memberships, but those memberships will expand to include global ISSA membership and benefits. Now finalized, ARCSI members will have access to ISSA member benefits, including expanded educational opportunities, market exposure, networking opportunities, business tools and data, and other industry information.

“ISSA’s mission is to change the way the world views cleaning in all sectors of the industry, “ says ISSA Executive Director, John Barrett. “The line between commercial and residential cleaning has grown closer in recent years, and the merger of ISSA and ARCSI is yet another move toward creating one strong, unified industry.”

The members of ARCSI and ISSA voted on the merger at their annual meetings, Tuesday, October 25, and Friday, October 28, respectively, during ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America, in Chicago, IL, USA.

ARCSI was established in 2003 to assist residential cleaning service owners in starting, promoting, building and expanding their businesses. With members in the United States, Canada, the Philippines, Australia and throughout Europe, ARCSI is committed to providing valuable information to ensure the growth and development of its members’ businesses through education, networking, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.arcsi.org or call 614-547-0887.



With more than 7,000 members including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building service contractors, in-house service providers and associated service members, ISSA is the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.