NORTHBROOK, IL — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, recently released details of its ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 keynote speakers.

Comedian and America’s Got Talent host Howie Mandel as well as inspirational former NFL Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman will be the 2017 ISSA keynote speakers for the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 Trade Show and ISSA Convention, which is scheduled for September 11-14 in Las Vegas.

“With the high-quality of the selected speakers, these entertaining addresses will be can’t-miss events,” ISSA Conventions and Meetings Director Kim Althoff said in the release. “I can’t wait to hear what insights these gentlemen share for attendees to bring back to their everyday lives and businesses.”

Aikman will be speaking on September 13, at 9:00 a.m. Meanwhile, Mandel will close the show on September 14, at 2:30 p.m.

“[Mandel’s] expert stage presence is just another reason to stick around through ThurSTAY! (as is the chance to be a Dallas Experience winner),” the association said in the release.

Mandel boasts a 30-plus year Hollywood career with acting, production, and creator credits on shows like America’s Got Talent, Bobby’s World, and Deal or No Deal. He also wrote a memoir, Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me, which covers a variety of topics and personal issues and was a New York Times bestseller.

Aikman spent his entire 12-year football career as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was the first-overall pick of the 1989 NFL Draft and enjoyed legendary success, setting 45 franchise passing records and leading his team to six divisional titles, four conference championship games, and three Super Bowls — a feat done by only three quarterbacks besides Aikman in the history of the NFL. Aikman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, and his work as a five-time Super Bowl broadcaster for NFL on Fox earned him an Emmy nomination.

Following Mandel’s address, six attendees will receive golden tickets to a unique Dallas Experience — one of several great prizes including tickets to the Dallas Cowboys second regular season game, a shopping trip to Neiman Marcus, a trip to Wild Bill’s for cowboy hats and boots, or another adventure valued at $1,000.

“Dallas is an extremely lively, culturally diverse, on-the-rise city with a vibrant nightlife, variety of food, and gorgeous weather,” the organization said, “so any experience is sure to be remarkable! Just another reason to stay for ThurSTAY!”

To learn more about the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 keynote speakers’ addresses, visit issa.com/keynotes. Or learn more about ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America at issa.com/show.