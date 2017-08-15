NORTHBROOK, IL — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, recently elected the 2018 ISSA Board of Directors, which will be led by 2017 board member and incoming president, Ted Stark III of Dalco Enterprises, according to a press release.

During the election period, which closed July 20, members voted the following representatives to serve on the 2018 ISSA Board of Directors:

Vice president/President elect: Paul Goldin of Avmor Ltd.

of Avmor Ltd. Executive officer: Jim Chittom Jr. of Roman Chemical Corp.

of Roman Chemical Corp. Manufacturer director: Tom Friedl of Hospeco

of Hospeco Distributor director: Paul Barrett of North American Corp.

of North American Corp. BSC director: Matt Vonachen of Vonachen Services Inc.

Returning Board Members

In addition to Stark, 2017 board member Richard L. Rones of Americo Manufacturing Company Inc. will serve as past president and international director, and the following 2017 board members will also return to serve on the 2018 ISSA Board of Directors:

Secretary: Mark J. Bevington of NSS Enterprises Inc.

NSS Enterprises Inc. Treasurer: Taylor M. Bruce, Jr. of IH Services Inc.

of IH Services Inc. Latin America Council chair: Mauricio Chico Cañedo of Distribuidora Lava Tap S.A. de C.V.

of Distribuidora Lava Tap S.A. de C.V. Europe Council chair: Michel deBruin of Greenspeed BV

of Greenspeed BV Distributor director: Daniel Josephs of Spruce Industries Inc.

of Spruce Industries Inc. Wholesaler director: Harry A. Dochelli III of Essendant

of Essendant Manufacturer Directors: Michael C. Dunn of Georgia-Pacific Professional Terry Neal of Impact Products LLC

Director Canada: Peter Farrell of CitronHygiene

of CitronHygiene Manufacturer representatives’ director: John K. Riches of Riches Associates Ltd.

The following individuals complete their service on the board in 2017:

David E. Sikes of Sikes Paper Co.

Ken Bodie of Kelsan Inc.

Roman Chmiel of Scrub Inc.

Nick Spallone of Tahoe Supply Co.

Mark Jackmore of Rubbermaid Commercial Products Inc.

“ISSA members are invited to personally greet the new and returning board members when the 2018 board officially takes office at the ISSA General Meeting,” the organization said in the release. The General meeting will take place Tuesday, September 12, at 8:45 a.m., during ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017, which takes place September 11-14, 2017, in Las Vegas.