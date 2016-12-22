NORTHBROOK, IL ― ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, announced its acquisition of the Cleanfax brand—including the flagship print publication Cleanfax magazine, the Cleanfax Insider, Restoration Insider, and all media assets—from Grand View Media Group.

For more than 30 years, Cleanfax has been the trusted source for cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses—which is in alignment with ISSA’s business philosophy and values. This acquisition helps to further ISSA’s vision to be the leading resource for information, education, networking, and commercial opportunities as well as the leading voice in government and the community for firms within the cleaning industry worldwide.

“The professionals involved in the carpet cleaning and disaster restoration industry are an extension of the cleaning industry, and as the leading cleaning industry association in the world, we felt the need to continue delivering the valuable resources Cleanfax has provided,” said John Barrett, executive director of ISSA. “It’s a natural fit as we continue to deliver on our brand promise of changing the way the world views cleaning and to unite the cleaning industry.”

ISSA plans to restore the magazine and digital offerings beginning in early 2017, and Cleanfax will continue as the leading information resource for the combined carpet cleaning and disaster restoration industries. Jeff Cross, the executive editor of Cleanfax, will continue to manage the editorial component of the Cleanfax brand, which will produce a quality mix of digital, print, online, and social media products under ISSA ownership.

