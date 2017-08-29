NORTHBROOK, IL — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry, recently announced the ISSA 2017 award winners, who will be recognized for their achievements in the professional cleaning industry during ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017, which takes place September 11-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ISSA 2017 award winners are as follows:

Jack D. Ramaley Industry Distinguished Service Award

This year’s award recipient is This year’s recipient is Alan R. Tomblin, president and CEO of Network Services Inc.

The Jack D. Ramaley Industry Distinguished Service Award may be conferred by the board to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service to the cleaning and maintenance industry through their innovation, professionalism, leadership, elevation of industry standards, promotion of the association’s growth and development, unselfish dedication without personal gain, and emulation of the ISSA Code of Ethics.

Manufacturer Representatives’ Distinguished Service Award

This year’s award recipient is Tony Chiefari of Claire Manufacturing Co.

The Manufacturer Representatives’ Distinguished Service Award recognizes a person within the industry who has had a positive impact on the industry and the association and who has been supportive of manufacturer representatives. This award is presented on behalf of all independent manufacturer representatives.

ISSA Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award

This year’s recipient is Jerry Mitchell, formerly of Jerry Mitchell Associates.

This award honors an individual who, in the opinion of the ISSA board, deserves recognition for substantial contributions to the advancement of the industry and/or to ISSA over a significant time period.

Young Executive Society (YES) Industry Special Achievement Award

This year’s award recipient is Michael Tighe, president of Industrial Cleaning Products Inc.

The YES Industry Special Achievement Award honors an individual or company from our industry who has made substantial contributions to the advancement of the cleaning industry and ISSA and who has demonstrated strong support of YES.

YES Rising Star Award in Honor of Jimmy Core

This year’s recipient is Derrick Zenker of KSS Enterprises Inc.

The Young Executive Society (YES) Rising Star Award recognizes emerging leaders who are helping to change the way the world views cleaning by making positive and innovative contributions to their organizations and the overall cleaning industry.

For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772.