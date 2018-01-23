AUSTIN, TEXAS — Registration is still available for the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) International Restoration Convention + Industry Expo, which will take place February 14-16 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas.

The event will feature multiple education sessions on topical trends and challenges specific to the restoration industry, breakout sessions, and networking time, in addition to the expo. February 15 and 16 will include full days of educational and breakout sessions, while February 14 will feature pre-conference workshops in contents science, project and risk management, and mold.

Black Swan Group CEO and former FBI kidnapping negotiator Chris Voss will make the first day’s keynote address and discuss ways industry companies can “secure and close better deals, save money, and solve internal communication problems.”

Contractor and author Larry Janesky will present day two’s keynote address. Janesky is known as the “millionaire maker.” He’ll discuss ways to “get you thinking differently and on the path to success.”

Current expo exhibitors include 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, 1-800-PACK-RAT, 33 Mile Radius, Aramsco/Interlink Supply, Benefect, Canam Systems, Concrobium, IICRC, Job Dox, Legend Brands, Mold Hold, Next Gear Solutions, Phoenix Restoration Equipment, Odorox, Violand Management Associates, Xactware, Cleanfax, and many more. A complete list can be found on the RIA site.

Call the Renaissance Austin Hotel at 1-800-468-3571 to check room availability. A special room rate was guaranteed through January 15, but special rates might still be available if the RIA International Convention + Industry Expo is mentioned.

REGISTER or learn more about the International Restoration Convention + Industry Expo at the RIA website.