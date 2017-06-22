SALT LAKE CITY — Interlink Supply and Aramsco have released the companies’ lineup for industry-specific educational courses in July at area locations nationwide.
A wide variety of courses are available over the next month including AMRT, WRT, FSRT,meth lab decontamination training, contents training, and more.
And locations throughout the United States will be holding classes including in Tennessee, Florida, Oregon, Arizona, Maryland, Kansas, and others.
Some notable instructors include Jessika James, John Otero, and Rachel Adams.
Below is the full schedule, or click HERE to download the complete schedule.
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Training Class
|
Time
|
Instructor
|
Cost
|
Test Fee
|
IICRC Credit
|Interlink Supply of Baltimore – Savage, MD – Contact: Lesley Aultmon
|855-215-1639
|7/11/2017
|7/14/2017
|IICRC Applied Microbial Remediation Tech- AMRT
|Ken Sellers
|$995.00
|$150.00
|2
|Aramsco/ Interlink Supply of Chicago, IL – Contact- Chuck Sinnott
|847-741-2220
|7/17/2017
|7/19/2017
|IICRC Water Restoration Tech- WRT
|8am-5:00pm
|Bryan Brainerd
|$399.00
|$65.00
|2
|7/20/2017
|7/21/2017
|IICRC Fire & Smoke Restoration Tech- FSRT
|8am-5:00pm
|Bryan Brainerd
|$299.00
|$65.00
|2
|Interlink Supply of Dallas- Dallas, TX- Contact- Cheril Ralphs
|469-399-5402
|7/11/2017
|7/11/2017
|Meth Decontamination Specialist Training by Apple Environmental
|8am-5pm
|Kameron Thorne
|$699.00
|1
|7/18/2017
|7/19/2017
|Complete Contents Restoration Workshop by Omegasonics
|8am-5pm
|David Gavilanes
|$495.00
|$65.00
|2
|Interlink Supply of Denver- Denver, CO- Contact- Kelly Poggenpohl
|303-428-3232
|7/18/2017
|7/21/2017
|IICRC Applied Microbial Remediation Tech- AMRT
|8am-5pm
|Rachel Adams
|$950.00
|$150.00
|2
|Interlink Supply of Houston – Houston, TX – Contact: Patricia Mitchell & Jeff Perez
|713-464-1147
|7/11/2017
|7/11/2017
|Odor Control training By Legend Brands
|9pm-1pm
|John Otero
|$25.00
|$-
|0.5
|Interlink Supply of Kansas City – Kansas City, KS – Contact: Tim Johnston
|800-831-4399
|7/25/2017
|7/26/2017
|IICRC Repair & Reinstallation Tech- RRT
|8am-5pm
|John Carter
|$299.00
|$65.00
|2
|Interlink Supply of Nashville- Nashville, TN- Contact- Trey Legler
|615-742-7290
|7/12/2017
|7/12/2017
|Antimictobials 101 by Benefect
|8am-12pm
|Bill Coy
|$49.00
|$-
|0.5
|Interlink Supply of Ontario- Ontario, CA- Contact- Serena Compton
|909-740-3310
|7/25/2017
|7/27/2017
|IICRC Water Restoration Tech- WRT
|8am-5pm
|Joe Dobbins
|$399.00
|$65.00
|2
|Interlink Supply of Orlando- Orlando, FL- Contact- Sims Chadwick
|407-648-7004
|7/12/2017
|7/14/2017
|IICRC Water Restoration Tech- WRT
|8am-5pm
|Rick Ruch
|$399.00
|$65.00
|2
|Florida Hands-on Training Academy- Orlando, FL- Contact- 407-702-3458
|407-648-7004
|7/10/2017
|7/14/2017
|IICRC WRT/ASD Combo- Water Restoration Technician/Applied Structural Drying Technician
|8am-5pm
|Rachel Adams
|$1,295.00
|$65.00
|2
|7/31/2017
|8/3/2017
|IICRC ASD – Applied Structural Drying
|8am-5pm
|Rachel Adams
|$1,195.00
|$65.00
|2
|Interlink Supply of Phoenix – Mesa, AZ – Contact: Mike Earll/ MJ Rodriquez
|800-720-0221
|7/20/2017
|7/21/2017
|IICRC Carpet Cleaning Tech- CCT
|8am-5pm
|Jessika James
|$299.00
|$65.00
|2
|
Aramsco- Portland, OR – Contact: Kami Allen
|503-348-6275
|7/11/2017
|7/11/2017
|Odor Control Class by Legend Brands & CPA
|9am-1pm
|John Otero
|$50.00
|$-
|0.5
|7/20/2017
|7/20/2017
|Mold and Microbes, Remediation and Disinfection on the job-site by Concrobium
|8am-5pm
|Jeff Heyd
|$69.00
|$-
|1
|Interlink Supply of Salem- Salem, NH- Contact: Jamie Wells
|800-767-1767
|7/19/2017
|7/20/2017
|IICRC Carpet Cleaning Tech- CCT
|8am-5pm
|Rick Ruch
|$299.00
|$65.00
|2
|Interlink Supply of San Diego – San Diego, CA – Contact: Darlene Gonzalez
|800-538-9276
|7/11/2017
|7/13/2017
|IICRC Water Restoration Tech- WRT
|8am-5pm
|Tom Slattery
|$399.00
|$65.00
|2
|Interlink Supply of Seattle- Seattle, WA- Contact: Tim Conley
|866-320-8244
|7/13/2017
|7/13/2017
|Odor Control Training by Legend Brands & CPA
|9pm-1pm
|John Otero
|$50.00
|$-
|0.5
|7/18/2017
|7/18/2017
|Mold and Microbes, Remediation and Disinfection on the job-site by Concrobium
|8am-5pm
|Jeff Heyd
|$69.00
|$-
|1