SALT LAKE CITY — Interlink Supply and Aramsco have released the companies’ lineup for industry-specific educational courses in July at area locations nationwide.

A wide variety of courses are available over the next month including AMRT, WRT, FSRT,meth lab decontamination training, contents training, and more.

And locations throughout the United States will be holding classes including in Tennessee, Florida, Oregon, Arizona, Maryland, Kansas, and others.

Some notable instructors include Jessika James, John Otero, and Rachel Adams.

Below is the full schedule, or click HERE to download the complete schedule.

Start Date

End Date

Training Class

Time

Instructor

Cost

Test Fee

IICRC Credit
Interlink Supply of Baltimore – Savage, MD – Contact: Lesley Aultmon 855-215-1639
7/11/2017 7/14/2017 IICRC Applied Microbial Remediation Tech- AMRT Ken Sellers $995.00  $150.00 2
Aramsco/ Interlink Supply of Chicago, IL – Contact- Chuck Sinnott 847-741-2220
7/17/2017 7/19/2017 IICRC Water Restoration Tech- WRT 8am-5:00pm Bryan Brainerd $399.00  $65.00 2
7/20/2017 7/21/2017 IICRC Fire & Smoke Restoration Tech- FSRT 8am-5:00pm Bryan Brainerd $299.00  $65.00 2
Interlink Supply of Dallas- Dallas, TX- Contact- Cheril Ralphs 469-399-5402
7/11/2017 7/11/2017 Meth Decontamination Specialist Training by Apple Environmental 8am-5pm Kameron Thorne $699.00 1
7/18/2017 7/19/2017 Complete Contents Restoration Workshop by Omegasonics 8am-5pm David Gavilanes $495.00  $65.00 2
Interlink Supply of Denver- Denver, CO- Contact- Kelly Poggenpohl 303-428-3232
7/18/2017 7/21/2017 IICRC Applied Microbial Remediation Tech- AMRT 8am-5pm Rachel Adams $950.00  $150.00 2
Interlink Supply of Houston – Houston, TX – Contact: Patricia Mitchell & Jeff Perez 713-464-1147
7/11/2017 7/11/2017 Odor Control training By Legend Brands 9pm-1pm John Otero $25.00  $- 0.5
Interlink Supply of Kansas City – Kansas City, KS – Contact: Tim Johnston 800-831-4399
7/25/2017 7/26/2017 IICRC Repair & Reinstallation Tech- RRT 8am-5pm John Carter $299.00  $65.00 2
Interlink Supply of Nashville- Nashville, TN- Contact- Trey Legler 615-742-7290
7/12/2017 7/12/2017 Antimictobials 101 by Benefect 8am-12pm Bill Coy $49.00  $- 0.5
Interlink Supply of Ontario- Ontario, CA- Contact- Serena Compton 909-740-3310
7/25/2017 7/27/2017 IICRC Water Restoration Tech- WRT 8am-5pm Joe Dobbins $399.00  $65.00 2
Interlink Supply of Orlando- Orlando, FL- Contact- Sims Chadwick 407-648-7004
7/12/2017 7/14/2017 IICRC Water Restoration Tech- WRT 8am-5pm Rick Ruch $399.00  $65.00 2
Florida Hands-on Training Academy- Orlando, FL- Contact- 407-702-3458 407-648-7004
7/10/2017 7/14/2017 IICRC WRT/ASD Combo- Water Restoration Technician/Applied Structural Drying Technician 8am-5pm Rachel Adams $1,295.00  $65.00 2
7/31/2017 8/3/2017 IICRC ASD – Applied Structural Drying 8am-5pm Rachel Adams $1,195.00  $65.00 2
Interlink Supply of Phoenix – Mesa, AZ – Contact: Mike Earll/ MJ Rodriquez 800-720-0221
7/20/2017 7/21/2017 IICRC Carpet Cleaning Tech- CCT 8am-5pm Jessika James $299.00  $65.00 2

Aramsco- Portland, OR – Contact: Kami Allen

 503-348-6275
7/11/2017 7/11/2017 Odor Control Class by Legend Brands & CPA 9am-1pm John Otero $50.00  $- 0.5
7/20/2017 7/20/2017 Mold and Microbes, Remediation and Disinfection on the job-site by Concrobium 8am-5pm Jeff Heyd $69.00  $- 1
Interlink Supply of Salem- Salem, NH- Contact: Jamie Wells 800-767-1767
7/19/2017 7/20/2017 IICRC Carpet Cleaning Tech- CCT 8am-5pm Rick Ruch $299.00  $65.00 2
Interlink Supply of San Diego – San Diego, CA – Contact: Darlene Gonzalez 800-538-9276
7/11/2017 7/13/2017 IICRC Water Restoration Tech- WRT 8am-5pm Tom Slattery $399.00  $65.00 2
Interlink Supply of Seattle- Seattle, WA- Contact: Tim Conley 866-320-8244
7/13/2017 7/13/2017 Odor Control Training by Legend Brands & CPA 9pm-1pm John Otero $50.00  $- 0.5
7/18/2017 7/18/2017 Mold and Microbes, Remediation and Disinfection on the job-site by Concrobium 8am-5pm Jeff Heyd $69.00  $- 1

 