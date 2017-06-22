SALT LAKE CITY — Interlink Supply and Aramsco have released the companies’ lineup for industry-specific educational courses in July at area locations nationwide.

A wide variety of courses are available over the next month including AMRT, WRT, FSRT,meth lab decontamination training, contents training, and more.

And locations throughout the United States will be holding classes including in Tennessee, Florida, Oregon, Arizona, Maryland, Kansas, and others.

Some notable instructors include Jessika James, John Otero, and Rachel Adams.

Below is the full schedule, or click HERE to download the complete schedule.