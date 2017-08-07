SALT LAKE CITY — Aramsco and Interlink Supply will hold their Fall Customer Appreciation Day and Stock Up Day events beginning August 10. The two discount events provide customers an opportunity to get to know the products and staff of the two companies.

Well-known, U.S. distribution and solution leaders for the abatement, restoration, and professional cleaning industries, Aramsco and Interlink Supply offer education, equipment rental and repair, and product sales solutions.

The events will take place in key locations across the country to allow for easier travel to the sites. Dates and locations for events are:

Location Address Phone

Date Event Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Franklin Park 11222 Melrose Ave Ste. 200 Franklin Park, IL 60131 847-679-0468 8/10/17 Grand Opening Interlink Supply Denver 6400 Broadway Denver, CO 80221 303-428-3232 8/18/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Salt Lake City 542 Confluence Ave SLC, UT 800-284-5186 8/25/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Seattle 641 Industry Drive Tukwila, WA 98188 425-207-0149 8/31/17 Stock Up Day Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Salem 23 Northwestern Dr Salem, NH 03079 603-890-6400 9/6/17 Stock Up Day Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Baltimore 8869 Greenwood Place, Suite B Savage, MD 20763 856-686-7700 9/8/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Austin 2020 Rutland Dr Suite C Austin, TX 78758 512-445-7490 9/14/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – San Antonio 10034 Iota Drive San Antonio, TX 78217 210-590-1622 9/15/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Colorado Springs 4665 Town Center Drive, Ste. 20 Colorado Springs, CO 80916 719-550-5042 9/15/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Washington DC 8245 Blacklick Road, Ste. G Lorton, VA 22079 703-339-1703 9/20/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Las Vegas 7001 West Arby Ave, Ste. 130 Las Vegas, NV 89113 702-946-1055 9/22/17 Stock Up Day Interlink Supply – Richmond 3309 West Marshall Street Richmond, VA 23230 804-353-0304 9/22/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Virginia Beach 5477 Greenwich Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23462 757-671-8227 9/25/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Greensboro 616-F Guildford College Road Greensboro, NC 27409 336-299-2299 9/29/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Ontario 1220 E Acacia Street Ontario, Canada 91761 909-740-3310 10/6/17 Customer Appreciation Day Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Detroit 27150 Trolley Industrial Drive Taylor, MI 48180 313-375-5591 10/12/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Pensacola 165 Chaseville Street Pensacola, FL 32507 850-434-9997 10/13/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Tucson 1955 W Grant Road, Ste. 245 Tucson, AZ 85745 520-696-3130 10/13/17 Customer Appreciation Day Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Houston 2522 Fairway Park Drive Houston, TX 77092-7607 713-263-7011 10/18/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Orlando 1035 W Ameilia Street Orlando, FL 32805 407-648-7004 10/19/17 Customer Appreciation Day Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Dallas 10699 N Stemmons Freeway Dallas, TX 75220 214-689-2110 10/19/17 Fall Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Fresno 4324 N Knoll Ave Fresno, CA 93722 909-740-3310 10/20/17 Stock Up Day Interlink Supply – Jacksonville 3180 Phillips Highway Jacksonville, FL 32207 904-636-0773 10/20/17 Customer Appreciation Day Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Phoenix 3210 E Roeser Road, Ste. 7 Phoenix, AZ 85040 602-268-5700 10/21/17 Customer Appreciation Day Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Nashville 910 Fiber Glass Road Nashville, TN 37210 615-360-8883 10/27/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Cleveland 38333 Pelton Road Willoughby, OH 44094 440-953-9900 11/2/17 Customer Appreciation Day Interlink Supply – Kansas 2603 Merriam Lane Kansas City, KS 66106 913-831-4333 11/3/17 Stock Up Day Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Franklin Park 11222 Melrose Ave, Ste. 200 Franklin Park, IL 60131 847-679-0468 11/9/17 Stock Up Day Interlink Supply – Omaha 5009 South 115th Street Omaha, NE 68137 402-592-2333 11/10/17 Stock Up Day Interlink Supply 7074 Convoy Court San Diego, CA 9211 858-576-0660 11/11/17 Fall Customer Appreciation Day

For more information about these events from Aramsco and Interlink Supply, please visit www.interlinksupply.com.