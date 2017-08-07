SALT LAKE CITY — Aramsco and Interlink Supply will hold their Fall Customer Appreciation Day and Stock Up Day events beginning August 10. The two discount events provide customers an opportunity to get to know the products and staff of the two companies.

Well-known, U.S. distribution and solution leaders for the abatement, restoration, and professional cleaning industries, Aramsco and Interlink Supply offer education, equipment rental and repair, and product sales solutions.

The events will take place in key locations across the country to allow for easier travel to the sites. Dates and locations for events are:

Location

Address

Phone

Date

Event
Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Franklin Park 11222 Melrose Ave Ste. 200

Franklin Park, IL 60131

 847-679-0468 8/10/17 Grand Opening
Interlink Supply Denver 6400 Broadway

Denver, CO 80221

 303-428-3232 8/18/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Salt Lake City 542 Confluence Ave

SLC, UT

 800-284-5186 8/25/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Seattle 641 Industry Drive

Tukwila, WA 98188

 425-207-0149 8/31/17 Stock Up Day
Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Salem 23 Northwestern Dr

Salem, NH 03079

 603-890-6400 9/6/17 Stock Up Day
Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Baltimore 8869 Greenwood Place, Suite B

Savage, MD 20763

 856-686-7700 9/8/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply  – Austin 2020 Rutland Dr Suite C

Austin, TX 78758

 512-445-7490 9/14/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply  – San Antonio 10034 Iota Drive

San Antonio, TX 78217

 210-590-1622 9/15/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply  – Colorado Springs 4665 Town Center Drive, Ste. 20

Colorado Springs, CO 80916

 719-550-5042 9/15/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Washington DC 8245 Blacklick Road, Ste. G

Lorton, VA 22079

 703-339-1703 9/20/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Las Vegas 7001 West Arby Ave, Ste. 130

Las Vegas, NV 89113

 702-946-1055 9/22/17 Stock Up Day
Interlink Supply – Richmond 3309 West Marshall Street

Richmond, VA 23230

 804-353-0304 9/22/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Virginia Beach 5477 Greenwich Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

 757-671-8227 9/25/17

Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Greensboro 616-F Guildford College Road

Greensboro, NC 27409

 336-299-2299 9/29/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Ontario 1220 E Acacia Street

Ontario, Canada 91761

 909-740-3310 10/6/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Detroit 27150 Trolley Industrial Drive

Taylor, MI 48180

 313-375-5591 10/12/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Pensacola 165 Chaseville Street

Pensacola, FL 32507

 850-434-9997 10/13/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Tucson 1955 W Grant Road, Ste. 245

Tucson, AZ 85745

 520-696-3130 10/13/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Houston 2522 Fairway Park Drive

Houston, TX 77092-7607

 713-263-7011 10/18/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Orlando 1035 W Ameilia Street

Orlando, FL 32805

 407-648-7004 10/19/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Dallas 10699 N Stemmons Freeway

Dallas, TX 75220

 214-689-2110 10/19/17 Fall Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Fresno 4324 N Knoll Ave

Fresno, CA 93722

 909-740-3310 10/20/17 Stock Up Day

 
Interlink Supply – Jacksonville 3180 Phillips Highway

Jacksonville, FL 32207

 904-636-0773 10/20/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Phoenix 3210 E Roeser Road, Ste. 7

Phoenix, AZ 85040

 602-268-5700 10/21/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Nashville 910 Fiber Glass Road

Nashville, TN 37210

 615-360-8883 10/27/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply – Cleveland 38333 Pelton Road

Willoughby, OH 44094

 440-953-9900 11/2/17 Customer Appreciation Day
Interlink Supply –  Kansas 2603 Merriam Lane

Kansas City, KS 66106

 913-831-4333 11/3/17 Stock Up Day
Aramsco & Interlink Supply – Franklin Park 11222 Melrose Ave, Ste. 200

Franklin Park, IL 60131

 847-679-0468 11/9/17 Stock Up Day
Interlink Supply  – Omaha 5009 South 115th Street

Omaha, NE 68137

 402-592-2333 11/10/17 Stock Up Day
Interlink Supply 7074 Convoy Court

San Diego, CA 9211

 858-576-0660 11/11/17 Fall Customer Appreciation Day

For more information about these events from Aramsco and Interlink Supply, please visit www.interlinksupply.com.