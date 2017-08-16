NORTHBROOK, IL — Registration is still available for ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017, which will take place September 11-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. Considered the single week when the entire cleaning industry comes together with more 16,000 cleaning professionals expected to attend, this year’s show features an expanded exhibit space featuring more than 700 exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

More than 60 educational seminars and hands-on training workshops will take place over the course of the show. Highlights include the State of the Economy Panel, keynote speeches from Howie Mandle and Troy Aikman, and ISSA-CMI Hard Floor Care certification workshops.

The State of the Economy panelists will participate in an hour-long discussion that starts at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 14.

The State of the Economy presentation will feature well-known speakers Brian Beaulieu, Jim Messina, and Karl Rove and will be moderated by Frank Luntz.

Aikman will be speaking on September 13, at 9:00 a.m. Meanwhile, Mandel will close the show on September 14, at 2:30 p.m.

Following Mandel’s address, six attendees will receive golden tickets to a unique Dallas Experience — one of several great prizes including tickets to the Dallas Cowboys second regular season game, a shopping trip to Neiman Marcus, a trip to Wild Bill’s for cowboy hats and boots, or another adventure valued at $1,000.

Conventions for the Cleaning Equipment Trade Association, Building Service Contractors Association International and IEHA, as well as EPIC 2017, will be co-located with ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017.

Of the more than 700 suppliers and equipment manufacturers showcasing their cleaning industry products at this year’s show, a few big names include Sealed Air Diversey Care, Nilfisk, Impact Products, 3M Commercial Solutions, Rubbermaid, and many others.

Multiple area hotels will offer discounts for show attendees including the Bellagio, Westgate, Aria, Bally’s, Caesars Palace, Courtyard by Marriott Las Vegas Convention Center and others.

Click here to register for ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017.