LAS VEGAS — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification’s (IICRC) second-annual IICRC Technical Conference, The Summit at Lone Mountain, saw two days of science-based presentations for the cleaning and restoration industries and concluded an unquestionable success, according to a press release.

The August 9-11 event at Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Montana, showcased scientific presentations from leading minds in the industries to nearly 80 attendees. The variety of speakers — from industry professionals and educators to consultants and trainers — discussed cutting-edge issues and the biggest challenges facing the industry as well as presented on new, original research related to these topics.

“The level of attendee participation, not only during the presentations, but during the social functions, really spoke to the level of connection and collaboration between those in the industry and demonstrated the value of the conference,” John Downey, Summit Conference chairman, said in the release.

The IICRC Technical Conference kicked off with opening remarks from Downer and IICRC Chairman Pete Duncanson, followed by keynote addresses from John Barrett and Patricia Olinger.

Barrett, executive director of ISSA, presented “Networking and Connectivity: An Essential Element of 21st Century Business.”

Olinger, who serves as the executive director of Emery University’s Environmental Health and Safety Office as well as assistant vice president of the Emery’s Office of Research Administration, presented “Teamwork and Network: A Biosafety Perspective.”

Day one general session presentations, “An Overview of Nanotechnology in Cleaning & Restoration” with Collin Anderson, Ph.D., and “The Emerging Role of Robotics in Cleaning & Restoration” with Christian Cornelius-Knudsen were immediately followed by four Restoration & Remediation Symposium breakout presentations, which ran concurrently with four Cleaning Symposium breakout presentations.

Day two consisted of more symposium breakouts as well as the CIRI Science General Session, featuring “Real-Time Bioaerosol Monitoring of High-Density Public Environments” with Mark Hernandez, Ph.D., and “Cleaning, Disinfection, and the Human Microbiome” with Greg Whiteley, Ph.D.

“This year’s conference was just what we were hoping for,” Downey added. “We were all there to learn from each other and that’s exactly what we did.”

