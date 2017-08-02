LAS VEGAS — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) recently released its Summer 2017 Journal of Cleaning, Restoration & Inspection, according to a press release.

The new issue, available online, offers peer-reviewed technical articles for industry professionals.

Within the journal, readers will find article topics ranging from the scientific process behind pollutant removal in built environments to the history of dust and its role and significance in remediation to the debate over one specialty water categorization.



Peer-reviewed technical articles found in the Summer 2017 Journal include:

Matter Separation and Biological Destruction, by Michael A. Berry, Ph.D.



The author describes the physical and chemical processes involved in moving matter and removing pollutants from the built environment. Wind-Driven Rainwater: What’s the Category?, by Jeff Bishop In this article, the author examines the controversy over category classification of wind-driven rain. The Importance of Dust Control During Construction and Remediation Projects, by Michael A. Pinto, CSP, CMP, CFO The author describes and defines dust both historically and as it has changed since the dawn of the “chemical age.” Current dust management and containment strategies are examined as well.