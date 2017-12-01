LAS VEGAS — The IICRC will host a one-day Totally Booked University Strategic Marketing Mini-Clinic for those in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industry January 31, 2018 in Las Vegas.

The event, which aims to help business owners and managers grow their businesses, will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the IICRC Global Resource Center. Cleanfax Executive Editor and Totally Booked University Creator Jeff Cross will host the event.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our registrants grow their businesses,” said Pete Duncanson, IICRC chairman. “This strategic workshop will offer attendees best practices for marketing their services and provide tips for identifying and retaining new customers.”

Totally Booked University, the Strategic Marketing Mini-Clinic will feature insider strategies for use on social media, company websites, and other online tactics — including referral marketing — to get more customers, more jobs, and more revenue.

“We put together a full day of business-building tips and strategies with proof on how they work and how cleaners and restorers can reach more customers and book more jobs,” said Cross. “This workshop is a great way to spend the day with top-level business owners from across the country and share ideas that work.”

Registration for the Strategic Marketing Mini-Clinic is $299 for general registration and $199 for IICRC Certified Firms (price includes lunch).

