LAS VEGAS — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification’s second-annual technical conference will be held Aug. 9-11 at the Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Montana, according to a press release.

Created specifically for “seasoned professionals, educators, trainers and consultants,” the Summit at Lone Mountain technical conference will offer cutting-edge cleaning, disaster restoration and floor inspection technical presentations from industry experts, with three simultaneous symposia for each of the three industries.

“The conference will deliver a unique educational experience featuring science-based presentations from technical experts, not salesmen,” said John Downey, editor of the IICRC’s Journal of Cleaning, Restoration & Inspection and coordinator of The Summit. “Every presentation will focus on topics to help industry professionals grow their businesses and better serve their clients.”

The 2017 symposia will be designed with programs streamlined to focus on the most current challenges specific to each industry. Each presentation will be peer reviewed by industry professionals to ensure information quality and appropriateness, and many will be based in original research.

The 2016 technical conference, titled “Restoration Technical Conference & Cleaning Symposium,” which was cosponsored by the IICRC and the Cleaning Industry Research Institute witnessed 90 professionals and 22 speakers, with 99 percent of attendee survey respondents reporting exceeded expectations.

Those interested in presenting during The Summit at Lone Mountain must email John Downey at jdowney@iicrc.org.