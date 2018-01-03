LAS VEGAS — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is looking to the professional cleaning and restoration community to help better safety standards by volunteering to serve on two safety field guide committees: IICRC Field Guide for Safety and Health for Professional Cleaners and IICRC Field Guide for Safety and Health for Disaster Restoration Professionals, according to a release.

Committee members can expect to begin work on the standard by early 2018 with all meetings being held online and via conference calls. The new Field Guides are expected to be completed in approximately one year. Applications will be accepted through February 28.

The IICRC Field Guid for Safety and Health for Professional Cleaners is expected to supplement existing IICRC cleaning standards and certification classes with safety- and health hazard-identification procedures, safe work practices, and control methods for professional cleaners looking to maintain better working conditions.

The IICRC Field Guide for Safety and Health for Disaster Restoration Professionals will aim to supplement existing IICRC restoration standards and certification classes with safety- and health hazard-identification procedures, safe work practices, and control methods that a prudent disaster restoration professional should employ.

Download the application form.

This matter is of importance to all participants of the cleaning and restoration communities including cleaners, restorers, managers, end users, insurance adjusters, and IEPs, as the guides will work to strengthen safety standards industry wide.

“Most members of the cleaning and restoration industry rely on regulations to guide their safety and health policies,” IICRC said in the release. “However, all safety and health regulatory bodies suggest and promote the philosophy of safety and health as being a cultural change of the workers to identify hazards, assess their risk and implement controls to minimize or eliminate the hazard.”

Please note, for those applying to both committees, separate, completed application forms are required for each Field Guide Committee.

Those interested in submitting an application to serve on either of the Field Guide Committees should download the application form and email the completed application to IICRC Standards Director Mili Washington at mwashington@iicrcnet.org by February 28.