LAS VEGAS – From hiring a new president to the transition to self-management, 2016 has been an exciting time of change for the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).

The Institute recently recognized several industry leaders for their outstanding support during this period of transition.

”We are incredibly excited about the Institute’s future and its ability to lead the industry forward,” said IICRC Chairman Pete Duncanson. ”Thanks to President Richard Greene, our instructors, dedicated staff members and volunteers, we are stronger than ever before.”

During the IICRCs 2016 fall meetings in Las Vegas, a number of awards were given in appreciation for the countless hours of hard work and dedication shown by many of the Institute’s constituents.

To kick off the awards, each instructor in attendance was given an instructor Ambassador of the Year award in appreciation of the valuable role they played during the Institute’s management transition and eventual move to self-management.

Additionally, Joe Dobbins was awarded the 2016 Ironman award for the most courses taught (70-plus), and the 2016 Instructor of the Year award was awarded to Barry Costa for most students taught in a year (960 students.)

A special recognition was also given to Jeff and Cindy Bishop, along with Joe and Janet Dobbins, for their countless hours of volunteer work at the Global Resource Center and the integral role they played during the Institute’s transition to self-management.

The following IICRC instructors have been awarded service pins in recognition for their years of service:

5 years: Al Richardson, Brandan Kimmel, Adam Mims, Bruce Vance, Larry Fried, Nalin Alwis, Slade Smith and Sarah Vance.

10 years: Pete Duncanson, Robert Lintzenich, Darren Foote and Carey Vermeulen.

15 years: Charlie Lodge, John Carter, Ruth Travis, Robert Merkt, William Griffin, Kurt Bolden, Libby Longstreth, Joseph Abballe, John Sonny Bass, George Cazares and Brandon Burton.

20 years: Michael Wheatley, Mark Violand, Mark Exner, Dane Gregory, Bill Yeadon, Daniel Bernazzani, Jack White, William Eckhart, James Smith and Rick Love.

30 years: Gary Loiben and Michael Sciullo.