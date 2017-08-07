LAS VEGAS — The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) currently is accepting applications from industry members interested in volunteering to develop the first-ever field guides for cleaning and restoration professionals.

IICRC will develop two field guides, which aim to help improve the health and safety practices of those in the industry, titled “IICRC Field Guide for Safety and Health for Professional Cleaners” and “IICRC Field Guide for Safety and Health for Disaster Restoration Professionals.”

These documents will supplement existing IICRC restoration standards and certification classes. The guides will include valuable information about safety and health hazard identification procedures, safe work practices and control methods prudent to disaster restoration and cleaning professionals.

“Most members of the cleaning and restoration industry rely on regulations to guide their safety and health policies; however these regulations don’t always take into account the specific needs of our industry,” IICRC Standards Chairman Howard Wolf said in a release. “These new field guides serve to address the needs of all participants of the cleaning and restoration industry, including cleaners, restorers, managers, end users, insurance adjusters, and indoor environmental professionals.”

Committee members can expect to begin work on the field guides by the end of 2017, with all meetings being held online and via conference calls. The new field guides are expected to be completed in approximately one year.

Those interested in serving on a field guide committee can fill out the downloadable application forms at the links below:

Completed applications should be emailed to IICRC Standards Director Mili Washington at standards@iicrcnet.org by September 30, 2017. Please note, separate application forms are required for each field guide committee.

For questions regarding the IICRC field guides or the application process, email standards@iicrcnet.org.