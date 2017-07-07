LAS VEGAS — As of Friday, July 7, the ICE Corporation and its flagship event, ICE Expo, has been acquired and is under new ownership.

According to Gianna Hammer, who launched the ICE Corporation and ICE Expo four years ago, the company will be owned and operated by Thad Eckhoff. He is the founder and coordinator of “The Huge Convention,” which is a trade show and event for window cleaners and pressure washers worldwide.

In a letter announcing the acquisition of her company, Hammer said, “Our goal at ICE has always been to provide a top-notch educational event with high standards and a family atmosphere at a great value. I have enjoyed creating this event and working hard on behalf of all those in the cleaning industry. [Eckhoff’s] experience and knowledge of the cleaning industry will, no doubt, help ICE to continue to grow and offer customers the same satisfaction that they have come to know in the past.”

The next ICE Expo is scheduled for February 1, 2018, at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.