LAS VEGAS – ICE Expo 2017 enjoyed record-breaking attendance at its annual trade show January 26-27.

The show, catering to the carpet cleaning, restoration, automotive detailing and facility maintenance industries, logged more than 800 attendees and boasted nearly 100 exhibitors during the two-day event.

“This year’s ICE Expo by far exceeded our expectations,” according to Gianna Hammer, president of ICE Expo. “The show is definitely gaining popularity within the industry. We had a lot of great feedback from attendees who already want to register for next year’s ICE. Our exhibitors were also very happy with not just the number of attendees, but the type of attendees at ICE. The people who attend ICE are professionals with buying power, which means they are here to make a purchase.”

ICE Expo plans its 2018 show for the same venue, at the South Point Hotel and Casino, for February 1-2. Click here for the event website.

Take a virtual tour… scroll down.