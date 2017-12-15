SALT LAKE CITY — CRW Supply/ Hydro-Force recently announced well-known National Sales Manager Vikki Kelly will retire January 1, noting the announcement comes with “both sadness and pleasure.”

“Vikki has been a valuable and devoted member of Bridgewater for over 27 years, including two periods when she operated her own business,” the company said. “She’s played a vital role in the growth and development of CRW Supply and its team members.”

Kelly also worked closely with many vendors, manufacturers, and trade associations including ISSA, DPA, The Experience, and many others.

“She always represented the company in the most professional manner, and all who met her were better for it,” the company added. “Vikki works very hard to include everyone into the conversation. She never fails to introduce herself, say hello or ask how you’re doing. She’s always smiling, and her upbeat attitude is inspiring.”

Steve Johnson, National Sales Manager and Director of Corporate Accounts for Bridgewater stated, “Her passion, her drive, her eagerness to be supportive of customers and team members alike has been nothing short of spectacular. She always looks for the positive in every situation and motivates others to do the same. When you hear her on the phone, it makes you want to run back to your office and call someone.”

The company asks that all who know and have worked with her join them in wishing Vikki Kelly the very best in her retirement and all future endeavors she takes on.