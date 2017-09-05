WASHINGTON — The newest hurricane threat to the United States, Hurricane Irma, began closing in on Caribbean islands on Tuesday, September 5, with the storm expected to hit Anitgua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla late in the evening or early on Wednesday, according to CNN.

Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 storm early on Tuesday when its sustained winds reached 185 mph. The Category 5 wind-speed mark is 157 mph.

Storm surges of up to 11 feet with heavy flooding are expected in the Caribbean. Projections expect the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Turks and Caicos, and Cuba to see damage from the hurricane Thursday through Saturday.

Most computer-modeled predictions have Hurricane Irma hitting the southern coast of Florida by the weekend, though the path is changeable. Officials are expected to call for an evacuation of parts of the state, and the National Guard has arrived to Tuesday to begin helping with preparations.