HOUSTON — Hurricane Harvey may have lost some strength, but it is still causing widespread devastation and flooding, with more to come, according to news reports such as from NBC.

Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas as a Category 4 storm, bringing storm surges up to seven to 12 feet, according to NBC. Downgraded afterwards to a tropical storm, rain and storm surges continue to be a concern as rescue missions and damage assessments get underway.

Some reports indicate rain is falling as much as five inches per hour. Flooding will continue to be a concern not only for residents but also rescue workers and emergency flood restoration crews.