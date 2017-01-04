HOUSTON – Industry marketing icon Howard Partridge has announced that he and his team at Phenomenal Products is launching a new program exclusively for professional cleaners.

Every Friday, Partridge’s team at Clean as a Whistle, a Houston-area high-end residential, multi-million dollar cleaning business, will outline each system they use in their company. This will include marketing techniques, sales scripts, management systems and much more.

His company is still setting sales and growth records, and this program will include the latest, greatest programs that Clean as a Whistle is implementing, Partridge said.

“Many cleaners today are ‘winging it’ or posting on social media in hopes of getting the right answer,” Partridge explained when asked how this program will impact business owners. “This program will help any professional cleaner build a better business.”

Business owners can obtain a free CD with more information at www.HowardPartridge.com.