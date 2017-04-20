CHICAGO — With the Experience Conference & Exhibition just around the corner, Cleanfax has unveiled its annual, ultimate spring 2017 Show Guide, which details the April 24-26 event’s schedule of events, lists names and information for all exhibitors, provides a detailed floor map, and offers a preview of products to be featured at the event.

The spring 2017 Show Guide will be available online prior to and throughout the event for easy access to all the needed show information via a mobile or wi-fi connected device. Printed issues of the 2017 Show Guide will be available around the conference center.

Sections from the spring 2017 Show Guide can be viewed at the following links:

Highlights from the schedule include:

How to Find and Train People Who Will Make a Difference presented by Jon-Don’s Bill Yeadon and Mason Tomaino,

Bruce Deloatch’s popular Client Whispering presentation,

Discover an Amazingly Powerful and Proven Step-by-Step Lead-Generation System Created Especially for Disaster Restoration and cleaning Companies that Consistently Works, 24/7/365, presented by Sonny Ahuja,

How to Speed Up Payments and Reduce the Red Tape on Insured Restoration Projects presented by Kari and David Dybdahl,

Live Water Damage Restoration Demonstrations with Chuck Boutall,

Deathmatch: Survive the carnage of the social media battlefield presented by Cleanfax‘s own Jeff Cross.

In addition, the ICRA will again host its Carpet Cleaning Performance Assessment Certification Preparatory Practice, which culminates in hands-on testing on April 27.

For more information on the Experience Conference & Exhibition, visit www.ExperiencetheEvents.com.