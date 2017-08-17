LAS VEGAS — The Experience Convention and Trade Show has extended the early-bird registration period through Monday, August 21 in an effort to provide the lowest rates to as many attendees as possible, according to a press release,

The Experience will take place September 6–8 at the Las Vegas Mirage Hotel and Casino. The full convention offers more than 50 educational sessions, presentations, and hands-on programs. There are also trade show-only passes available.

“Registration is very solid, and we have sold out of booth spaces. We would love to offer our lowest prices to all potential attendees of our show, so we have extended our early bird registration pricing,” said Larry Cooper, managing partner of The Experience. “The low ticket prices are a great value and include keynote speaker Brian Tracy.”

The hands-on area in the trade show area will include over 21,000 square feet of floor space, and the outside area will include a huge tent for live demonstrations.

“We want to help the industry continue to grow with the largest hands on training opportunity every seen in the industry,” Cooper added.

Key trade show, live demonstrations and hands-on opportunities include:

The Experience team will build three houses (from Dri-Eaz and Phoenix Restoration Equipment) to flood and teach the most advanced drying skills.

There will be demonstrations of hard surface floorcare and wood floorcare.

Carpet cleaning demonstrations will include eight different truckmounted units to try out.

Shaw Industries will teach how to maintain luxury vinyl plank flooring and demonstrate its new waterproof primary backing carpet.

The Rug Sucker will be featured in the rug cleaning area with Lisa Wagner, Mark Kennedy, and Joe Roberts.

Ruth Travis and Aaron Groseclose also will be teaching rug skills in the rug cleaning pavilion.

Workshops on how to sell floorcovering and get set up as a floorcovering dealer will also be featured.

For the second year, The Experience will feature a health and wellness pavilion where there will be a live cooking stage, a fitness trainer, diet and nutrition experts, and wellness exhibits. This area features Tryna Cooper and Noybel’s Kitchen with Noybel Gorgoy, Tracy Revell, Michelle Newton, Gary Gilman, and Denise Laurent.

To register for early-bird registration, go to www.experiencetheevents.com or call 303-469-0306.