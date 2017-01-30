LAS VEGAS — Registration is open for The Experience Conference & Exhibition 2016 set for April 24 – 26. After last year’s successful spring show in Atlanta, The Experience returns to its usual spring location — The Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

This year’s spring event offers all the seminars, presentations, hands-on demonstrations and networking events The Experience Conference & Exhibition is known for. Events scheduled for the event include, among others:

The Business Side of Restoration: A new profitability model for the modern restorer

Facebook for Dummies

Protect our Bottom Line: The 3 Essential Elements to Project Documentation, Readiness, Developing your Team and Consistency and Integrity

Cleaning Hard Surface Floors from the Manufacturers’ Perspective (with Shaw Industries)

Hands-on Expert Cleaning of Fine Fabrics and Rugs (with Shawn Bisaillon)

Health and Well Being: Bringing this important feature to your company

The Commercial Building Just Said “Yes”! Now What?

The exhibition will be held April 24 from 3:30-7 p.m., April 25 from 3-6 p.m. and April 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Multiple pricing options for The Experience Conference & Exhibition are available:

Full registration (including the reception, beach party, breaks, education, conference materials and exhibition pass) for IICRC or ICRA members Before April 3 – $199 After April 3 – $229

Full registration for non-association-member registration Before April 3 – $239 After April 3 – $269

Exhibition-only attendance – $10

Registration and more information about The Experience Conference & Exhibition is available at www.experiencetheevents.com.