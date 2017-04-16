CLEARWATER, FL — The Experience Conference & Exhibition is set to begin next week, returning to the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort.
This year’s spring event offers all the seminars, presentations, hands-on demonstrations and networking events The Experience Conference & Exhibition is known for. Events scheduled for the event include, among others:
- The Business Side of Restoration: A new profitability model for the modern restorer
- Facebook for Dummies
- Protect our Bottom Line: The 3 Essential Elements to Project Documentation, Readiness, Developing your Team and Consistency and Integrity
- Cleaning Hard Surface Floors from the Manufacturers’ Perspective (with Shaw Industries)
- Hands-on Expert Cleaning of Fine Fabrics and Rugs
- Health and Well Being: Bringing this important feature to your company
- The Commercial Building Just Said “Yes”! Now What?
The exhibition will be held April 24 from 4:00-7:00 p.m., April 25 from 1:30-5:00 p.m. and April 26 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Online registration is available up to the start of the event, with pricing options as follows:
- Full registration (including the reception, beach party, breaks, education, conference materials and exhibition pass) for IICRC or ICRA members: $229
- Full registration for non-association-member registration: $269
- Exhibition-only attendance – $10