CLEARWATER, FL — The Experience Conference & Exhibition is set to begin next week, returning to the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort.

This year’s spring event offers all the seminars, presentations, hands-on demonstrations and networking events The Experience Conference & Exhibition is known for. Events scheduled for the event include, among others:

The Business Side of Restoration: A new profitability model for the modern restorer

Facebook for Dummies

Protect our Bottom Line: The 3 Essential Elements to Project Documentation, Readiness, Developing your Team and Consistency and Integrity

Cleaning Hard Surface Floors from the Manufacturers’ Perspective (with Shaw Industries)

Hands-on Expert Cleaning of Fine Fabrics and Rugs

Health and Well Being: Bringing this important feature to your company

The Commercial Building Just Said “Yes”! Now What?

The exhibition will be held April 24 from 4:00-7:00 p.m., April 25 from 1:30-5:00 p.m. and April 26 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Online registration is available up to the start of the event, with pricing options as follows:

Full registration (including the reception, beach party, breaks, education, conference materials and exhibition pass) for IICRC or ICRA members: $229

Full registration for non-association-member registration: $269

Exhibition-only attendance – $10

Registration and more information about The Experience Conference & Exhibition is available at www.experiencetheevents.com.