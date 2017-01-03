WASHINGTON, DC – The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) is currently inviting industry professionals to submit their entries for the 2017 RIA Phoenix Awards.

Recognized by restoration firms and insurance companies worldwide, the RIA Phoenix Awards allow companies to illustrate the skills and expertise required to restore damaged structures and contents. Winners are recognized in the trade and mainstream media, featured in C&R magazine and are provided with a unique opportunity to promote their success to clients, potential customers and their local communities.

It’s now time to acknowledge the success of 2016 by sending in an application to be a part of the 2017 RIA Phoenix Awards. Due to the nature of the restoration business, and to exemplify the work of entrants, the RIA requests that entries be submitted with an accompanying video.

All entries must be submitted by February 8, 2017 to qualify as an entrant. Click here for more information and to fill out an application. Be sure to return by February 08, 2017 to qualify as an entrant.

If you have additional questions about the Phoenix Awards, please contact Natalie DeHart at ndehart@restorationindustry.org.