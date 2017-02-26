WACO, Texas — The International Franchise Association recently named Dwyer Group Franchise Brands Chief Operating Oficer Mary Kennedy Thompson with the Women’s Franchise Committee’s Crystal Compass Award, according to a press release.

Kennedy Thompson was honored with the leadership award during the organization’s 57th annual convention in Las Vegas. The Crystal Compass award is given annually by the Women’s Franchise Committee to a franchise community member who exhibits the organization’s leadership ideals — namely being a respected leader within not only their franchise organizations, but also within their local communities and within the franchise community.

“I am humbled by this honor and joining a group of servant leaders who have been recognized by the Women’s Franchise Committee over the years,” Kennedy Thompson said in the release. “Leadership is about finding your voice and using it to serve and inspire others to be the best version of themselves. It is the team around me that makes it a joy to lead, learn, and grow alongside them.”

Before being named COO, Kennedy Thompson was president of Dwyer Group’s largest brand, Mr. Rooter, and is a former U.S. Marine Corps logistics captain. In 2013, she was also awarded IFA’s highest award for female mentors in franchising, the Bonny Levine Award.