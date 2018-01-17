WACO, TX — Rainbow International umbrella company, Dwyer Group Inc., unveiled its new 18,000 square-foot expansion to the company headquarters, bringing the headquarters to almost 100,000 square feet over 12 acres of land, according to a press release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held January 9 in celebration of the $3.2 million project’s completion. Dwyer Group executives President and CEO Mike Bidwell, Co-Chair Dina Dwyer-Owens, COO Mary Kennedy Thompson, and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Lisa Zoellner, along with the area chamber of commerce and many more were in attendance. The Dwyer Group corporate team in Waco to a single location.

The expansion follows Dwyer Groups 2017 record growth year in which it acquired two new brands (Bright & Beautiful and Countrywide Grounds Maintenance), grew existing service brands, and expanded to more than 2,800 franchise locations in nine countries with more than 700 employees. The company also unveiled Neighborly in 2017, it’s platform that brings together its service professionals and homeowners in one place.

“We had an historic year of achievements in 2017 and this new building is a great way to launch into the New Year,” Bidwell said in the release. “It is important that we enhance and refresh our campus as our team grows. The expansion of our world headquarters exemplifies our dedication to growth and continuous improvement.”

The new building is located at 317 Bosque Blvd, adjacent to the company’s headquarters.