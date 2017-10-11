WACO, TX — Dwyer Group Inc., one of the world’s largest franchising companies of trade service brands, recently awarded its rarest award, which only 18 recipients have ever received in the organization’s 36-year history — the Don Dwyer Award of Excellence, to Harry Young, franchisee of Rainbow International sister company Molly Maid.

“Harry has exceeded expectations as a franchisee and continues to be an inspiration and leader to all of us at Dwyer Group,” says Mike Bidwell, CEO and president of Dwyer Group. “He has earned this accolade through an impressive career that has embodied service and dedication.”The surprise announcement took place at the 2017 Dwyer Group Reunion in Orlando, Florida, where a record-setting crowd was in attendance for the organization’s annual convention. More than 1,200 of Dwyer Group’s 2,800 worldwide franchise owners were in attendance to hear organizational updates and participate in ongoing franchisee training.

A tribute to Dwyer Group’s late founder, the Don Dwyer Award of Excellence recognizes a deserving team member, franchisee, or vendor partner who goes above and beyond their everyday duties to make a positive difference in the organization, community, or world.

“Harry exemplifies leadership and contribution to the system,” said Meg Roberts, President of Molly Maid. “There is no one more deserving of this award than Harry and we are exceptionally proud that he is part of the Molly Maid family.”Young is a multi-unit franchisee, owning four Molly Maid locations between nine territories in Austin, San Antonio, and Killeen, Texas and Albuquerque, NM. Young and his wife Emelie opened their first Molly Maid franchise in January 1995 and has grown his business to hold the number one position in sales for Molly Maid for the past 10 years.

That grassroots experience has provided an incredible wealth of franchise owner knowledge that Young has gifted to his peers. He has served on multiple Molly Maid committees including the Franchise Advisory Council where he has shared his leadership and experience to support the entire system. It’s estimated that Young has helped train more than 60 other franchise owners. And he is in touch with other franchisees on a regular basis not only in the Molly Maid network, but also across fellow Dwyer Group service brands.

“I am humbled to receive such a significant award,” said Harry Young. “It is an honor to be recognized with an award that embodies Don Dwyer’s legacy of leadership and his dedication to lead with a code of values.”